Scott Boudin Festival moved to fall 2021

SCOTT, La. Scott Boudin Festival Board of Directors, along with Scott Mayor Jan-Scott Richard have announced that the 8th annual festival will be moved to Sept. 24-26, 2021.



“The Scott Boudin Festival Board of Directors and the City of Scott have closely monitored the

recommendations and instructions of the United States Government, US Center for Disease

Control (CDC), the Louisiana State Government, the Louisiana Department of Health, Lafayette

Parish Government, and our Scott Police Department,” the board’s announcement said Friday.

This decision was made for the safety of festival guests, volunteers, vendors and staff, organizers said.



Friday’s announcement continues: “Thank you to all of our sponsors, partners, vendors, volunteers, and community members for all you have given to make the Scott Boudin Festival what it is today.

Our community is like none other and we are proud to call it home.

We look forward to celebrating with you all on September 24, 25, & 26, 2021!”