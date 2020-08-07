Scott Boudin Festival 2020 canceled

SCOTT, La. (KLFY)- The Scott Boudin Festival Board of Directors said it has decided to cancel the festival this year.

The annual spring event had been moved to September, but organizers said they have decided to look toward 2021.

Here is the festival board’s statement:

We have been humbled by the overwhelming and continued support we have received from our sponsors, volunteers, vendors and our wonderful community as we postponed our event from April 2020 to September 2020.

As many know, the Scott Boudin Festival hosts crowds of thousands, both locals and visitors alike, coming together to celebrate community, life, and boudin.

It is with much deliberation and heavy heart that we announce the cancellation of the 2020 Scott

Boudin Festival.

In light of the Governor’s most recent order extending Phase 2 limitations and the

growing uncertainty of the situation, we must act in a manner that is both in the best interest of

the public, our community, and the Scott Boudin Festival Association, Inc.

Our focus must be on the safety and well-being of all of our volunteers, vendors, and festival-goers. Further, under current restrictions and with the risk of additional heightened restrictions, we are concerned about our ability to produce an event of the quality and caliber to which our visitors are accustomed.

We thank everyone for their support and understanding during this difficult time for us all.

We look forward to seeing you APRIL 9, 10, & 11 – 2021, in Scott, LA at the 8th Annual Scott Boudin Festival! We are beginning preparations now for it to be the best Boudin Festival to date!