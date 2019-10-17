New safety measures for International Rice Festival

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – The Crowley Rice Festival kicks off today and runs until family fun day on Sunday.

Police chief Jimmy Broussard says he hopes everyone comes out and has a great time with family and friends.

However, he does want to remind participants of new rules and laws that will be strictly enforced.

“Fines for Rice Festival anyone caught fighting. If there is a fight, $1000 cash fine which you cannot pay until Monday because court is closed. It’s in your best interest not to get into a fight,” he says.

A new rule at this year’s festival is wristbands for alcoholic beverages.

Wristbands will be available at all booths on the parade grounds.

“Enforcing the bands this year for adult beverages. All local establishments, fairgrounds, as well as booths will have these bands. In order to indulge, you must have a band. 3 different bands, 3 different days,” explains Broussard.

A big concern during the festival is children getting lost.

Chief Broussard recommends taking a photo of your child and locating the “find” stations as soon as you arrive at the festival.

“We will have one station at Wells Fargo, red brick building, on 1st and Parker as well as here at the Police Station at 4th and Avenue F. We are recommending for parents to take full-length picture so if something happens, people are frantic, you have that photo to show an officer,” he says.