Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

New rules set in place to keep you and your family safe while attending Rice Festival

Festivals
Posted: / Updated:

With this year’s festival comes new rules in order to keep you safe.

The rice festival brings in around 200-thousand people over the weekend. With so many people attending, police are strictly enforcing new rules.

Officers say there is a 1-thousand dollar fine for people caught fighting.

You also have to wear a wristband if you want to purchase an alcoholic drink.

Another big concern is children getting lost. Police are recommending parents take full-length pictures of their children on smart phones right before coming to the festival.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Festival Sponsors

        

Sidebar