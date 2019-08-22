NEW IBERIA: 30th annual Gumbo Cookoff, Oct. 12-13

NEW IBERIA, La. (I.P. Convention and V.B.)- Voted Best of the Teche two years in a row, the “Academy Awards of gumbo” is returning to New Iberia this October to celebrate the 30th anniversary of the World Championship Gumbo Cookoff October 12-13, 2019 in Bouligny Plaza.

This year’s festival is presented by iBERIABANK, with legacy sponsor Tabasco® brand Pepper Sauce. They are commemorating this special year with the theme “Lights, camera, gumbo!”

Treat your taste buds like superstars as you sample the many flavors that make up our culture and listen to free live music in Bouligny Plaza. Picky eaters are also welcome, as there are over 100 different gumbos to choose from on Sunday, and a large selection of different food to sample on Saturday. Diverse artists like L.A. Roxx, Chubby Carrier, and Geno Delafoseare are guaranteed to pair well with any type of gumbo. The event is free and open to the public.

New additions to the event include the “T-Rex” Gumbotron, a 25-foot-tall screen that will display messages from supporters, live footage of the event and an interactive social media wall; the continuation of the cooking demonstrations, and brand new live interviews that will be broadcast over Bouligny Plaza.

As always, the tradition of the Roux Run, Youth Gumbo Competition, Meanest Beans Competition, and Cajun Creole Foodfest will continue. They ask that you please leave your ice chests and pets at home, but bring the kids.

The Gumbo Cookoff has been showcasing the best attributes of the community and helping to spotlight local business since 1989, all while stimulating New Iberia’s economy. The economic impact of the event is conservatively estimated around $2 million and that impact grows every year.

If you are interested in being a part of the event, contact the Iberia Chamber of Commerce at (337) 364-1836 to discuss sponsorships, how to enter your cooking team in the event, ways to volunteer, and more.



For more information, visit IberiaChamber.org/Gumbo-Cookoff and make sure you’re following the festival on Facebook and use the hashtag #geauxgumbo on all of your photos from the event.