LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) On Sunday, there was a reveal party for Festival International de Louisiane.

Organizers revealed this year’s new pin and poster which are a big part of fundraising efforts to support the festival.

“This is great, this is just like a little taste. The music the vibes, all the people. Just kinda give you that taste of what to expect for April and so we’re just so excited I’m so ready, so ready for it to be back,” said Hannah Johnson.

Festival International is one of many events that the community looks forward to every year and after it being delayed for two years, the community is excited about its return.

“Our first time back in person since 2019 so we’re very excited to see all the smiling faces to hear some music. We got food going and it’s starting to feel like festival already,” said Carly Viator, Marketing Director.

Many people from the community gathered at Warehouse 535 for the reveal party showcasing the official visual artist Dirk Guidry poster piece.

“I think everyone’s gonna be super excited about the music lineup this year and the artwork that’s getting revealed today is so gorgeous and totally encompasses what festival is all about,” said Viator.

“It’s very vibrant and very festival in my opinion,” Dirk Guidry, visual artist said about his piece.

“Festival is clearly my favorite time of the year. Two years without it’s has been very depriving. So I’m just so excited that it’s back and that I get to be the official artist,” said Guidry.

At the event, there was music from the Bucks which is a local band group. Carly Viator the marketing director says will be playing at the festival for the first time.

“It’s truly going to be a mix of international bands from all over the world but some of Acadiana‘s finest sounds as well so we can share what’s special here with everyone else that’s coming into town,” said Viator.

People gathered to have a good time and enjoy the food and music.

“I’m so excited! Festival is like the highlight of the year for me and most times I go all five days so it being back is just super exciting,” said Johnson.

“Mark the year that festival came back in person and blew the roof off Lafayette,” said Viator.

The event will be from April 27 through May 1.