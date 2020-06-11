Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival canceled, organizers look toward 2021

NEW IBERIA, La. (KLFY)- There will be no Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival this year.

This would be the Iberia Parish festival’s 79th annual celebration, but its organizers have decided to look toward 2021. The following is a statement from the festival’s board of directors:

“After months of deliberation, the Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival & Fair Association Board of Directors came to the difficult and painful decision to cancel the 2020 festival.

The hardships imposed upon our farmers and the many people involved from around the State of Louisiana cannot be overlooked. Financial and health issues due to the Covid-19 virus must be considered in these unprecedented times.

We would like to thank the public, our volunteers, members, and sponsors for their support, and we look forward to an even SWEETER festival in 2021.”