LAFAYETTE: Great Painted Pumpkin Festival Oct. 12

Lafayette, LA (Downtown Lafayette)- Pumpkin-painting, a painted pumpkin contest with cash prizes and face-painting are some of the compelling reasons for families and fun-seekers to head to downtown Lafayette at 5 p.m. on Saturday, October 12. That’s when the Great Painted Pumpkin Festival, ArtWalk and Movies in the Parc converge on the afternoon of Saturday.

The Great Painted Pumpkin Festival–a fund-raiser benefiting not-for-profits in Acadiana–promises to be a spectacle of creativity, with painted pumpkins lining the perimeter of Parc International. Anyone can participate by either bringing a painted pumpkin to enter into the pumpkin-judging contest or paint a pumpkin on site.

The Painted Pumpkin Festival team will provide paint, markers, other materials and pumpkins to festival goers in exchange for a donation. The event has been created for both adults and children to have fun testing their creative abilities, while benefiting a variety of Acadiana area non-profits. A panel of judges will select first, second and third place winners and there will also be a People’s Choice award.

“We’ve planned a fun family event,” says Troy Hebert, president of Van Eaton & Romero, LLC. “We invite and challenge everyone—including our diverse community of artists—to bring their creations to Parc International and celebrate the coming autumn days, the community spirit we all enjoy, and the talent that thrives in Acadiana.”

Those who paint or decorate their pumpkins in advance can register on Eventbrite.com or on Facebook by searching either for Great Painted Pumpkin Festival. For a single $5 fee, everyone in a family can participate. Registration will also be available on-site the day of the event.

“There’s a trend in Fall décor,” explains DLU/DDA CEO Anita Begnaud, “to paint rather than carve pumpkins to extend their usefulness and this is a great opportunity to get the entire family involved.”

In addition to the Great Painted Pumpkin Festival, DLU’s monthly ArtWalk will begin at 6:00 p.m. Painted Pumpkin contest winners will be announced at approximately 6:30 p.m. and Movies in the Parc will roll just as darkness falls.