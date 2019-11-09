KLFY Road Show: Live from the 34th annual Port Barre Cracklin Festival

LAFAYETTE, La. (Southern Screen)– Southern Screen, a nonprofit organization that focuses on the art and education of storytelling through film, music, podcast, and other entertainment mediums, has released the schedule for the ninth annual Southern Screen Festival.

“We have more than 80 events scheduled throughout the festival weekend for attendees,” said Julie Bordelon, Executive Director and Founder of Southern Screen. “We are excited to kickoff the festival weekend on Thursday, November 7, and can’t wait to give Lafayette a fun-filled weekend.” Opening night begins at 6:45 p.m. with the premiere of The Nightingale followed by a champagne and oyster social at the Acadiana Center for the Arts. Festival-goers can attend with a festival pass or a $20 cover.