New Orleans Jazz Fest announces 2020 lineup

The Who, Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Lionel Richie, The Lumineers, The Black Crowes, Lenny Kravitz, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Norah Jones, Trombone Shorty, Erykah Badu, H.E.R., The Beach Boys, The Revivalists, Elvis Costello, Irma Thomas and more than 600 more to appear at the 2020 New Orleans Jazz Fest April 23 – April 26 & April 30 – May 3.

NEW ORLEANS, La. (January 16, 2020)—The New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival announced the music lineup for the 2020 festival scheduled for April 23 – 26 and April 30 – May 3.

With 14 stages and more than 650 bands performing virtually “every kind of American music, Jazz Fest presents one of the world’s most diverse music festival lineups,” the announcement said today.

Artists scheduled to appear at the 2020 Jazz Fest include: The Who, Dead & Company, Stevie Nicks, Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Lionel Richie, The Lumineers, The Black Crowes, Lenny Kravitz, Brandi Carlile, The Avett Brothers, Norah Jones, Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue, Erykah Badu, H.E.R., The Beach Boys, The Revivalists, Elvis Costello & The Imposters, Of Monsters and Men, Irma Thomas, Nicky Jam, WuTang Clan featuring The Soul Rebels, John Prine, Maggie Rogers, Nile Rodgers & CHIC, Aaron Neville, Buddy Guy, Michael Franti & Spearhead, Jimmy Cliff, Brittany Howard, Jon Batiste & Friends, The Isley Brothers, Tank and The Bangas, Ivan Neville’s Dumpstaphunk, Chick Corea: Vigilette, Keb’ Mo’, Kool & the Gang, Rickie Lee Jones, Big Freedia, Galactic, Anthony Hamilton, Chris Isaak, Jenny Lewis, PJ Morton, Terence Blanchard featuring the E-Collective, The War And Treaty, The Legendary Count Basie Orchestra, Preservation Hall Jazz Band, Mike Campbell & TDK, El Gran Combo de Puerto Rico, Cyril Neville, Maze featuring Frankie Beverly, David Sanborn with special guest Randy Brecker, Hurray for the Riff Raff, Fred Hammond, The Radiators, Anders Osborne, Samantha Fish, Shovels & Rope, Tab Benoit, Charlie Musselwhite, Lowrider Band, Tribute to Dr. John, Tribute to Art Neville, Southside Johnny & the Asbury Jukes, Walter Wolfman Washington, Boyfriend, Asleep at the Wheel, The Subdudes, Doug Kershaw, Molly Tuttle, Puss N Boots, Marcia Ball, Playing For Change Band, The Dirty Dozen Brass Band pays tribute to Dave Bartholomew, Arturo Sandoval, John Scofield & Dave Holland Duo, Kermit Ruffins and the Barbecue Swingers, Cimafunk, Rebirth Brass Band, Ricky Skaggs & Kentucky Thunder, Cowboy Mouth, Davell Crawford, Low Cut Connie, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram, iLe, Pirulo y La Tribu of Puerto Rico, GIVERS, Seratones, George Porter Jr. & Runnin’ Pardners, Antonio Sánchez & Migration, New Breed Brass Band, Sweet Crude, Les Filles de Illighadad of Niger, Great Gambian Griots: Jali Bakary Konteh and Pa Bobo Jobarteh, Hot 8 Brass Band, Ellis Marsalis, Lil’ Ed & the Blues Imperials, Baby Boyz Brass Band, Nathan & the Zydeco Cha Chas, Tracksuit Wedding, Savoy Family Cajun Band, Banu Gibson, C.J. Chenier & the Red Hot Louisiana Band, William Prince, Ranky Tanky, Plena Libre, La Tribu de Abrante of Puerto Rico, Ronnie Lamarque, New Orleans Gospel Soul Children, Tyronne Foster & The Arc Singers, Martha Redbone, Fi Yi Yi & the Mandingo Warriors, Dwayne Dopsie and the Zydeco Hellraisers, Jon Cleary & the Absolute Monster Gentlemen, Michael Stuart, PJ Sin Suela, John Boutte, Original Pigeon Town Steppers and Original New Orleans Lady Buckjumpers Social Aid and Pleasure Clubs, Deacon John, Big Chief Monk and the Golden Eagles Mardi Gras Indians and hundreds more.

Tickets go on sale to the general public today at 12 p.m. via nojazzfest.com.