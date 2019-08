GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY)- News 10 is headed to Gueydan where we will be live at the 43rd annual Duck Festival. We'll bring you stories about the history of the city and introduce you to the festival's royalty. News Ten's Gerald Gruenig will be checking out food vendors and sampling all of the delicious dishes. Join us Friday at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. as we're on the road at the Gueydan Duck Festival.

Learn more about the festival here.