Gueydan Duck Festival Pictures

CARENCRO, La. (AP) — Hot air balloons are heading to Louisiana’s Acadiana region for “Glow in the Cro,” a new event taking place over the Labor Day holiday weekend.

Carencro’s inaugural two-night celebration is $5 to attend and will feature food trucks, carnival rides and 20 hot air balloons that will light up the sky each night at 7:30 p.m. for night-glow tethered rides at Pelican Park, The Advertiser reported.