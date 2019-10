GRAND COTEAU, La. (KLFY)- Organizers of the Sweet Dough Pie Festival have decided to cancel the Oct. 26 event due to expected rain.

There is no reschedule date planned, however some vendors will still be Grand Coteau on Saturday selling their sweet treats despite the cancellation.

Several vendors are also expected to return for the Exit 11 Yard Sale on Nov. 2, 2019.