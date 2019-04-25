Fifth annual trash mob promotes a cleaner, greener festival

LAFAYETTE, La. (PFY)- Project Front Yard (PFY) is once again partnering with Festival International (FIL) and CGI, to “Geaux Green” during Festival week. FIL’s successful “Geaux Green” program encourages Festival-goers to reduce, reuse and recycle.

Throughout FIL, attendees are encouraged to practice sustainability and recycling methods by reducing litter. CGI makes reducing waste more convenient through their sponsorship of reusable shopping bags at FIL merchandise tents. These commemorative bags can be used to help the environment further as shopping bags.

“Throughout FIL, attendees are encouraged to practice sustainability and recycling methods in an effort to reduce litter and waste, said Skyra Rideaux, Project Front Yard Coordinator.” “Our goal is always to keep Lafayette beautiful and leave the streets of downtown cleaner by incorporating more behavior change habits like reusable bags. Every small step people can take to ‘Geaux Green’, makes a big difference.”

Litter Cleanup, Saturday, April 27, 2 p.m. – For a more hands-on approach to the Geaux Green initiative, Festival-goers can sign up to participate in Project Front Yard’s fifth annual Trash Mob. This cleanup helps to keep the downtown streetscapes clean and litter free. All volunteers will receive a commemorative PFY Trash Mob tee shirt. Sign up to join the fight against litter during FIL at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/festival-trash-mob-2019-tickets-33871489537.

FIL and PFY hope to spread awareness on event-based litter by showing a commercial for PFY’s new campaign “Small Steps, Big Mission.” This campaign focuses on making little changes in our daily lives – such as picking up after yourself at Festival – that add up to larger, more impactful changes overall.

FIL has been advocating the Geaux Green initiative since 2015. As one of the first festivals in the nation to offer recycling, Festival-goers are asked to reuse or recycle FIL cups, and use designated recycling and litter bins for plastic bottles and trash. “Our goal is to keep downtown’s streets even cleaner than when we started by being more conscious of waste. The effort to reduce, reuse, and recycle is something we want our community to strive for and encourage Festival-goers to join us in this movement,” stated Carly Viator, Marketing Coordinator for Festival International de Louisiane. Attendees can also reduce waste by downloading the free Festival Mobile App. Carpooling and alternative transportation, such as bicycling, to FIL is also promoted for a safe and green event. For more information on Festival International de Louisiane visit http://festivalinternational.org/