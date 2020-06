Festival goers enjoy dancing at Festivals Acadiens et Creoles (Photo: David Simpson, David Simpson)

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Festivals Acadiens et Creoles will go virtual this fall during its regular annual hours.

From Oct. 9-11, the South Louisiana festival that celebrates regional Cajun and Creole culture in Girard Park each year will go live online due to health-safety precautions.

Festival officials are expected to provide new details soon.

