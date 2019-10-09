Festivals Acadiens et Créoles kicks off Friday

(The Advertiser)- Festivals Acadiens et Créoles, one of the largest Cajun and Creole culture celebrations in Louisiana and the United States, kicks off at 9 a.m. this Friday at Girard Park.

This year’s festival is celebrating the role of women in Cajun and Creole music and the 90th anniversary of “Jolie Blonde” first recorded as “Ma blonde est partie” in 1929 by the Breaux Brothers.

It is important to remember that ice chests and coolers are not allowed on festival grounds, with no exceptions.

Festival-goers are asked to recycle in the LUS recycle bins located throughout the fairgrounds.

