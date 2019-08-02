Festivals Acadiens et Créoles 2019 honors the women in Cajun & Creole music

This year’s festival celebrates 90 years of “Jolie Blonde” and other female characters and performers.

LAFAYETTE, La. – An iconic symbol of the female influence on Cajun and Creole music, what we know today as “Jolie Blonde” was first recorded as “Ma blonde est partie” in 1929 by the Breaux Brothers.

Ninety years later, this “pretty blonde” has led to other female characters in songs, like Joline, Colinda, Madeleine, Chère Alice, Chère Mam, Chère Bassette, Bernadette, Tante Adèle, Marie, Rosa, la Fille de la Veuve and les Filles à Nonc Hilaire, among many others.

For 2019, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles is celebrating the role of women in Cajun and Creole music—and the 90th anniversary of “Jolie Blonde.” Female performers from Cléoma Breaux Falcon to the current generation who have taken the stage, such as the members of Bonsoir, Catin, T’Monde, Babineaux Sisters, The Daiquiri Queens and many others, have helped to carry on these musical traditions.

“We would be remiss not to also mention the women who have preserved our venerable ballad traditions by singing for their families and friends at home, such as Alma Barthélémy, Lula Landry, Inez Catalon, Odile Falcon, Agnes Bourque and Marie Pellerin,” says Board President Barry Jean Ancelet.

“And then, there are also women who helped to document and preserve our musical and cultural heritage, like Irene Whitfield, Corinne Saucier, Catherine Blanchet, Marce Lacouture and Kristi Guillory. This year, we are celebrating all of these women, real and fictional, and their contributions to our musical history both on and off the stage.”

The festival’s 2019 music lineup opens on Friday, Oct. 11, with female supergroup Bonsoir, Catin and special guests. Several other female-fronted bands will be playing this year’s festival, including Magnolia Sisters, Feufollet, Babineaux Sisters, T’Monde, Yvette Landry & the Jukes, The Daiquiri Queens, Soul Creole and Sweet Crude.

The weekend event will also be celebrating the evolution of Cajun and Creole musicians like Jeffery Broussard, who will follow Bonsoir, Catin with his Creole Cowboys on opening night; Joel Sonnier, celebrating his 60th anniversary in music, and Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express, both playing sets on Oct. 12; and Feufollet, which has featured a female singer since its origins, on Oct. 13.

