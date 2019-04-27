Festival pins, merchandise and drink sales are what keeps event free every year

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — This weekend thousands of people will flock to Downtown Lafayette to soak up everything the 33rd annual Festival International de Louisiane has to offer.



And there’s certain things which help to keep the Festival free each year.



“Festival International is really special in my opinion, because it’s a community driven event, so it literally takes a whole village to put Festival on,” said Carly Viator, Marketing Coordinator for Festival International.

Thousands of people from different parts of the country and world flock to Lafayette each year for the music festival.



“It’s my first year volunteering, and it’s really fun and exciting.I’ve met lots of people, there’s people from Canada and Illinois and Phoenix, Arizona. it’s kind of crazy but a lot of fun,” said Elizabeth Taylor, a volunteer at Festival International this year.

From the infamous festival pins, posters, shirts, hats, you name it…

The merchandise along with drink sales and more, is really what helps the Festival exist.

“We raise over $1.5 million a year to put Festival on and the big part of that is the merchandise sales. So I always try to tell people to swing by and show your support,” said Viator.

This year’s orangish pin was designed by local artist Cody Chamberlain.

The Festival will also have pins from previous years at the Vintage Booth.



“Yeah my pin… I got my pin just because the Festival is free. This is how we keep the Festival free, besides all the sponsors,” said Andrew Breaux, a local.



“It’s (the pin) extremely artistic, and very representative of Lafayette as a whole because it’s a very artsy town,” said Taylor.



This year, 50 cents of each pin sold goes to Ronald McDonald House Charities.

“So we kind of wanted to find a way to give back.

The Ronald McDonald houses help some of us out and our families out, and it’s a great way to give back. So you’re supporting not only Festival International but a great cause,” said Viator.

To purchase any merchandise, drinks or food at Festival International, make sure you add money to the Festival International wristband to do so, via cash or credit cards.