LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The Buchanan Street parking garage in Downtown Lafayette has reopened in time for Festival International de Louisiane crowds, five years after it was closed when engineers conducted an inspection and recommended closure in the interest of public safety.

According to the Lafayette Consolidated Government, the first phase of construction to repair deteriorated columns and steel beams has been completed.

Elevators will not be working until phase two is completed and LCG said that work is expected to begin in roughly three months.

Staff will use a golf cart to shuttle those unable to walk down the garage levels, LCG said.

Festival parking is $5.

Once festival is over, the parking fee is $1 per hour, LCG said.