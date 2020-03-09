Festival International de Louisiane seeking volunteers

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Festival International de Louisiane announced that their portal for volunteer registration is now open.

“Volunteering is easy, fun and is a great way to be part of Festival”, said Festival International’s Executive Director Scott Feehan in a press release. “It takes more than 2,600 volunteer slots to put this event on and we need every single one of them. If you love this Festival as much as we do, please join the Festival family and volunteer this year. Most slots are only a few hours and you can pick your shift.”

Registration is now open through the online Volunteer Center at www.festivalinternational.org/volunteer. Users can view all of the volunteer opportunities and register for the area and shift times of choice. The online system will allow individuals and groups to register and select the time and job of their choice.

Festival International is looking for a variety of volunteers to work in areas such as:

Artist Hospitality

RFID Top UP Booths

LIME Louisiana International Music Exchange

Marché Hospitality

Musicians’ Village Cafe

Production

PinPals

Recycling

Chevron Scène des Jeunes (Youth Area)

Security

Ticket Booths

All volunteers are provided with a free shirt and an invite to the Official Volunteer Appreciation Bash in May. Food, drinks, and live music are provided at the bash. Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs will be performing.

“One of the best parts about being a volunteer is seeing behind the scenes,” said Marketing Director Carly Viator. “It also brings you closer to Festival. We all own a part of Festival International because it’s a community-driven event. Our volunteers get hooked and most come back every year to lend a hand.”

For more information on job descriptions, shifts, and how you can be a Festival Volunteer, please visit http://festivalinternational.org/volunteer or email volunteer@festivalinternational.org.