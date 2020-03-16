Festival International 2020 called off as a COVID-19 precaution

1  of  2
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Festival International de Louisiane, which was set for April 22-26, has been canceled due to the COVID-19 threat.

The following is a letter from the event’s executive director, Scott Feehan:

Dear Festival supporters, patrons and the entire Lafayette community,

We regret to announce that Festival International de Louisiane is officially called off for this spring, April 22-26, 2020. After vigorously exploring options and hoping for an optimistic outcome, the coronavirus, COVID-19, has posed too much of a threat for us to carry-on planning for our Festival next month. 

We are exploring all possible options for rescheduling in the Fall. There are, of course, major challenges in pursuing this and we are not sure of the feasibility at this time. We will be working over the coming days to evaluate and analyze what our options are and will communicate as we know more. We ask for patience as we find solutions at this time. 

Our thoughts are with everyone around the world impacted by this volatile situation. We extend our most sincere thank you to our community, patrons, sponsors, supporters, volunteers, artists, vendors, media, and the Lafayette Consolidated Government for your support and patience during this difficult time. 

We are in uncharted territory right now and are all in this together. We would encourage you all to heed the advice of the CDC, as well as local, State and Federal governments – take care of yourselves and your loved ones. 

