Early Bird tickets for Downtown Rising on sale now

Lafayette, LA (KLFY)- Early bird tickets for the second Annual Downtown Rising featuring Cold War Kids officially went on sale today.



The discounted Early Bird tickets for the popular event will be available for a limited time period until the price increases. Prices vary from $25 for a General Admission ticket to $100 for a VIP ticket which includes seating and complementary food and beverages.

The popular Front Stage ticket is also available again this year for $50, for event goers who wish to experience the concert up close.

Tickets can be purchased via www.socialentertainment.net.



Downtown Rising 2020 is set to take place on Thursday, May 28th at Parc International, downtown Lafayette.

The gates open at 5pm and the event concludes at 10pm.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site.

Downtown Rising is an Annual summer celebration in the heart of downtown Lafayette featuring a national act to celebrate downtown’s growth and changes of the year.

The second Annual Downtown Rising features the nationally renowned Indie rock band Cold War Kids, with special guests GIVERS and Dj Digital. Last year’s inaugural Downtown Rising featured The Revivalists, Sweet Crude and DJ Digital.



Downtown Rising 2020 is presented by UL Ragin’ Cajuns and produced by 106.3 Radio Lafayette and Social Entertainment.

Other event partners are Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, Festival International de Louisiane, KLFY, LUS Fiber, The Daily Advertiser and 103.7 The Game.

A portion of the event’s proceeds is to benefit The Current.