Duck Festival gives town of Gueydan an economic boost

GUEYDAN, La. (KLFY)- The Duck Festival attracts not only Acadiana residents, but also tourists and residents from across the state.

“Every year it’s different. The Duck Festival helps boost the economy in Gueydan almost 20% sometimes between 20 and 30%,” says Gueydan Journal editor Judy Leblanc

In its 43rd year, Leblanc says the Gueydan Duck Festival attracts many people from across the state.

“What it does that what we’re so excited about it puts people’s eyes on Gueydan. We just love that. Other people from Lafayette, people from Cameron, people from Lake Charles. They just hear about the Duck Festival, and they want to come so that’s what we’re excited about getting people here,” she explains.

While in town for the Duck Festival, locals and tourists alike get to explore Gueydan.

“They’ll go spend some money at the local restaurants. They’ll go get gas to go back home so it helps. It really helps the town,” says Leblanc.

The “Duck Capital of America”, Leblanc says many famous people have been to Gueydan.

“Sports just love to come to Gueydan because it’s paradise. It really is. We’ve had so many famous people come here. We’ve had past presidents, President Lyndon B. Johnson hunted here so it’s a big deal.” she notes.

Part of the revenue from the Duck Festival goes to two scholarships for a Gueydan high school senior boy and girl for college.