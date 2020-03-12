Downtown Alive will kick-off as planned despite coronavirus concerns

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Downtown Alive! 2020 is moving forward on Friday despite the declaration of the coronavirus health emergency in Louisiana.

The event will kickoff at 5 p.m. at Parc Sans Souci with performances by High Performance and Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers.

According to Marketing Manager Matthew Holland, organizers will be implementing sanitation stations for concertgoers.

“Our view right now is that we haven’t gotten any stern communication from the CDC or state government saying there is reason to cancel,” Holland said.

“We remain cautious but optimistic that everything will be safe,” he said.

Friday’s concert will also be the first Downtown Alive! to see paper tickets replaced by digital wristbands. DTA! is partnering with Festival International de Louisiane to unveil the new Filo event payment system which will utilize digital wristbands for all concession and merchandise purchases. The wristbands will function much like a gift card or “digital ticket” and are designed to create shorter lines, faster transactions, and eliminate the need to keep track of tickets. They can be used at each DTA! concert and will also function at Festival International in April.

Spring 2020 DTA! Concert Lineup

Friday, March 13

High Performance + Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers

Parc Sans Souci

Friday, March 20

Lane Mack & The Balladeers + The Richard Revue

Parc Sans Souci

Friday, March 27

Bas Clas + Has Beans

Parc International

Friday, April 3

Anders Osborne + Brother Dege & The Brethren

Parc International

Friday, April 10

Soul Creole + Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express

Parc International

DTA! Good Friday Concert

Friday, April 17

Amythyst Kiah + Ray Boudreaux

Parc International

Metered parking spaces are free after 5:00 PM and parking is available with low hourly rates in the Parc-Auto du Centreville Garage (121 E Vermilion St).

For more information, visit www.downtownlafayette.org.