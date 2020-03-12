Downtown Alive will kick-off as planned despite coronavirus concerns

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Downtown Alive! 2020 is moving forward on Friday despite the declaration of the coronavirus health emergency in Louisiana.
The event will kickoff at 5 p.m. at Parc Sans Souci with performances by High Performance and Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers.
According to Marketing Manager Matthew Holland, organizers will be implementing sanitation stations for concertgoers.
“Our view right now is that we haven’t gotten any stern communication from the CDC or state government saying there is reason to cancel,” Holland said.
“We remain cautious but optimistic that everything will be safe,” he said.
Friday’s concert will also be the first Downtown Alive! to see paper tickets replaced by digital wristbands. DTA! is partnering with Festival International de Louisiane to unveil the new Filo event payment system which will utilize digital wristbands for all concession and merchandise purchases. The wristbands will function much like a gift card or “digital ticket” and are designed to create shorter lines, faster transactions, and eliminate the need to keep track of tickets. They can be used at each DTA! concert and will also function at Festival International in April.
Spring 2020 DTA! Concert Lineup
Friday, March 13
High Performance + Kyle Huval & the Dixie Club Ramblers
Parc Sans Souci
Friday, March 20
Lane Mack & The Balladeers + The Richard Revue
Parc Sans Souci
Friday, March 27
Bas Clas + Has Beans
Parc International
Friday, April 3
Anders Osborne + Brother Dege & The Brethren
Parc International
Friday, April 10
Soul Creole + Horace Trahan & the Ossun Express
Parc International
DTA! Good Friday Concert
Friday, April 17
Amythyst Kiah + Ray Boudreaux
Parc International
Metered parking spaces are free after 5:00 PM and parking is available with low hourly rates in the Parc-Auto du Centreville Garage (121 E Vermilion St).
For more information, visit www.downtownlafayette.org.