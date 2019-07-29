Dance and enjoy the music at the Grand Coteau, Hawaiian Cruise Dance on August 10

GRAND COTEAU, La. (Festival of Words Cultural Arts Collective)- The Grand Coteau for the Hawaiian Cruise Dance, will be held this year on August 10, from 9:00pm-1:00am. This year the event pays tribute to three musical legends: Carencro native Rockin Dopsie Sr (1932 –1993) who gave concerts all over the world and performed on Paul Simon’s Graceland album; Buckwheat Zydeco (1947 –2016) considered an ambassador for Zydeco Music, bringing the zydeco sound into the mainstream and the world; and guitarist and band leader Lil Buck Sinegal (1944 –2019), known as the “Master of the Stratocaster.” His legacy includes being a longtime member of Clifton Chenier, and Buckwheat Zydeco’s bands.

The evening features two bands rocking the house and paying tribute. Rockin Doopsie’s son, Rockin Dopsie Jr. and the Zydeco Twisters will bring the house down with high energy zydeco sounds. And the son of Buckwheat, Reggie Durel, will lead the legendary Ils Sont Parti Band, of which Lil Buck Sinegal had also been a member.

The event takes place in Grand Coteau, but the atmosphere will transport you to the ease of a Hawaiian vacation. BYOB. Consider reserving a table to celebrate birthdays, anniversaries, or join friends and family.

All proceeds for this event go to toward renovation of the KPC Hall, formerly known as the St. Peter Claver gym in Grand Coteau. Tickets are $10 in advance, $15 at the door. Available now by contacting Leona Boxie 337-230-9974; or P & D Cake Cottage, 337-662-CAKE (2253). Or stop by at 106 St. Joseph St., Grand Coteau, LA 70541.