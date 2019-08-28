Creole Renaissance Festival returns Saturday

RAYNE, La. (KLFY)- Some of the biggest names in Creole music will be in the Frog Capitol of the World this Saturday.

The Rayne Civic center is hosting the annual Creole Renaissance Festival this weekend. The doors open on Saturday, August 31st at noon with music starting at 1 p.m.

This festival takes a tremendous amount of pride in promoting Creole culture to the world.

Tickets for the Creole renaissance festival are currently on sale now for $15. Tickets will be sold for $20 at the door on Saturday.

KLFY’s own Gerald Gruenig will take the Rayne Civic Center stage with his band, Gentilly Zydeco, at 4:30 pm. The Zydeco Boss, Keith Frank, will close out the festival later that night.

