Cinema on the Bayou brings the world to Acadiana

Director Pat Mire frames up a shot With cinematographer Eric Hueber and assistant director Andy Cope. The 15th annual Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival, which begins Jan. 22, brings hundreds of filmmakers from around the world to Lafayette and Acadiana. (Photo: Courtesy)

LAFAYETTE, La. (Leigh Guidry/The Advertiser)- Lafayette is welcoming hundreds of filmmakers from all over the world to create, inspire and build community.

That, in essence, is the Cinema on the Bayou Film Festival, which celebrates its 15th year beginning Jan. 22.

Pat Mire, artistic director of the festival, estimates there will be more than 220 people taking part over the eight-day run, with some coming from as far as Canada, the U.K., Japan, France, Australia and more.

“At our after parties, there will be five or six different languages,” Mire said.

From Jan. 22-29, the festival will screen nearly 200 films from across the U.S. and around the world — including more than 50 French language films — at venues across Acadiana, according to the festival’s website.

Read The Advertiser’s full story about the festival.

