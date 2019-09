Carencro had it’s first “Glow in the Cro” hot air balloon festival.

There were bands, amusement park rides, face painting, and of course, various food vendors to help make the festival come together.

Tom Meyers, parks and recreation committee chairman says, “It is something different, They have had one in Ascension Parish in Gonzales. They had another one recently in Lake Charles. We felt that this is a good fit here.”