EVANGELINE PARISH, La. (KLFY)- All eyes are on Mamou this Friday and Saturday.

The Cajun Music Festival makes its return to the Mamou Civic Center.

The festival honoring accordion player Jason Frey. The headlining bands include Steve Riley on Saturday and Geno Delafose and French Rockin’ Boogie on Friday.

The Mamou Cajun Music Festival is put on each and every year to promote, appreciate, and conserve Cajun culture and music.

Admission is $10. Learn more about the festival here.