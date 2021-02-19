Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival canceled, organizers look to 2022

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival is canceled this year. Organizers are looking to next year to hold the annual celebration.

The following is Friday’s announcement from the Festival’s board of directors:

After much consideration, the Directors of the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival Association have made the decision to cancel the 2021 festival.

With the restrictions put in place by the Governor and the current conditions of COVID-19, we would not be able to put on a festival in the manner that our patrons have become accustomed to.

We want to say Thank You to all of our supporters for your patience as a decision was being made. The BBCFA Board of Directors will be working nonstop to be back in 2022!

Learn more at bbcrawfest.com.