Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival canceled, organizers look to 2022

Festivals

by:

Posted: / Updated:
crawfish_157059

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)- The Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival is canceled this year. Organizers are looking to next year to hold the annual celebration.

The following is Friday’s announcement from the Festival’s board of directors:

After much consideration, the Directors of the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival Association have made the decision to cancel the 2021 festival.

With the restrictions put in place by the Governor and the current conditions of COVID-19, we would not be able to put on a festival in the manner that our patrons have become accustomed to.

We want to say Thank You to all of our supporters for your patience as a decision was being made. The BBCFA Board of Directors will be working nonstop to be back in 2022!

Learn more at bbcrawfest.com.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Local News

More Local

Trending Stories

Festival Sponsors

        

Sidebar