Avery Island Fall Fest 2019 canceled

AVERY ISLAND, La. (I.P. Convention and V.B)- The Avery Island Fall Fest, which was set for October 26, 2019, has been canceled. The McIlhenny Company has released the following statement:

“Due to an unforeseen conflict, we regret to inform the community that the Avery Island Fall Fest will be canceled this year. We will begin the refunding process today. We apologize for any inconveniences. Please message us with any comments or concerns. Best, McIlhenny Company ”

For more information, please contact Katelyn Copell at 337-359-9566 or Katelyn.Copell@tabasco.com.