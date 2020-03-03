Artist line up revealed for the second annual Downtown Rising

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Downtown Rising’s officials today revealed the line up for the 2nd Annual Downtown Rising.

The nationally renowned Indie rock band COLD WAR KIDS headlines this year’s event.

Special guests are Givers and DJ Digital.



Cold War Kids are known for their hit songs ‘Complainer’ (2019), ‘First’ (2014) and ‘Hang Me Up To Dry’ (2006).



Early Bird tickets for the popular Lafayette concert go on sale this Friday, March 6th via www.socialentertainment.net



Downtown Rising 2020 is set to take place on Thursday, May 28th at Parc International, downtown Lafayette.

The gates open at 5pm and the event concludes at 10pm.

Food and beverages will be available for purchase on site.



Downtown Rising is an Annual summer celebration in the heart of downtown Lafayette featuring a national act to celebrate downtown’s growth and changes of the year.

Last year’s inaugural Downtown Rising featured The Revivalists, Sweet Crude and DJ Digital.



This year, Downtown Rising is presented by UL Ragin’ Cajuns and produced by 106.3 Radio Lafayette and Social Entertainment.

Other event partners are Downtown Lafayette Unlimited, Festival International de Louisiane, KLFY, LUS Fiber and 103.7 The Game.

A portion of the event’s proceeds is to benefit The Current.

For more information, visit www.socialentertainment.net, www.1063radiolafayette.com, or follow Downtown Rising on Facebook and Instagram. If you are interested in supporting this event as a sponsor, please contact Maaike Erents: maaike@socialentertainment.net.