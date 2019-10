The black pot festival is happening this weekend at Vermilonville in Lafayette.

The annual black pot festivals features two days of cooking, camping, and great music. Black pot is an immersive festival that puts south Louisiana food and culture on display.

Our very own Gerald Gruenig played zydeco music.

People from all over the world converge on Vermilionville for this event. All of the proceeds from this festival goes back to Louisiana folk roots.