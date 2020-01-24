2020 Acadiana Po-boy Festival music lineup released

The music lineup for this year’s Acadiana Po-boy Festival has been released. This year the festival celebrates its 5th anniversary.

Headlining this year is Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band. Joining him on stage will be Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco, Major Handy, The Daiquiri Queens, Russell Cormier’s Homegrown Reggae, DG & The Freetown Sound, and Soul Express Brass Band.

The festival will take place Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Parc Sans Souci in Downtown Lafayette.

The festival is free to enter. It will feature 30 local shops, 20 poboy vendors, fun for kids, a po-boy eating contest, the Best of the Fest Po-boy, plus the giant community poboy.

The festival time is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.