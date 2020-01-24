Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

2020 Acadiana Po-boy Festival music lineup released

Festivals

by:

Posted: / Updated:

The music lineup for this year’s Acadiana Po-boy Festival has been released. This year the festival celebrates its 5th anniversary.

Headlining this year is Keith Frank and the Soileau Zydeco Band. Joining him on stage will be Gerald Gruenig & Gentilly Zydeco, Major Handy, The Daiquiri Queens, Russell Cormier’s Homegrown Reggae, DG & The Freetown Sound, and Soul Express Brass Band.

The festival will take place Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Parc Sans Souci in Downtown Lafayette.

The festival is free to enter. It will feature 30 local shops, 20 poboy vendors, fun for kids, a po-boy eating contest, the Best of the Fest Po-boy, plus the giant community poboy.

The festival time is from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Courtesy: https://www.facebook.com/acadianapoboyfestival/
https://www.facebook.com/acadianapoboyfestival/
https://www.facebook.com/acadianapoboyfestival/

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph W
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

51°F Clear Feels like 51°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Festival Sponsors

        

Sidebar

Trending Stories