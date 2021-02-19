Festival International’s official 5K has opened registration

LAFAYETTE, La. – Festival International de Louisiane’s annual Courir du Festival 5K, presented by Stuller is back in 2021 in a virtual format and registration is now open. Organizers are challenging 2021 runners to “make their own adventure” with the chance to choose anywhere in the world to run the 5K.

“Though we would love to see you all in person this year,” said Carly Viator, marketing director for Festival International. “We prioritize your safety, this year and always. Let’s make the best of the cards we have been dealt and come together virtually to promote health, exercise, and unity while supporting Festival International’s future.”



As a non-profit, the Courir 5K’s race fees serve as a direct contribution to help keep Festival going another year. Organizers encourage runners to get creative and excited about the potential of creating their own adventures and teams for this event, with chances to win awards for doing so. Award categories include:

LARGEST TEAM: Go the distance while keeping your distance. Teams help motivate each other, both in person & from afar. Build the biggest team to win this award!

FURTHEST COURSE: Running in another state or country? Joining our 5K from far away could mean winning BIG!

CRAZIEST COURSE: Got a wild idea for your race adventure? Tell us more! Be sure to tag us on Facebook / let us know your course when you submit your results.

As always, registrants will receive 5K souvenir t-shirts, which are designed and printed locally. Early registration is open now through March 31 for a discounted rate of $35. Get more details on deadlines, race dates, and packet pickups online at festivalinternational.org.