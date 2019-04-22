Festival International seeks more volunteer assistance

Festival International kicks off in just a few days, and while the five-day festival has plenty in store for those who attend, officials say they could use some help in making sure things go smoothly.

Officals are looking for volunteers, and if you’re interested, there are many ways you can volunteer. Those opportunities include security, merchandise, even picking up trash and recycling.

According to the Festival International Facebook page, their goal of 2,500 volunteers is nearly there, but they can still use help in other areas.

If you’d like to volunteer, visit their website.