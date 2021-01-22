Festival International announces plans for Festival 2021

LAFAYETTE, La.- Festival team said it is pleased to announce its plans for pivoting the 2021 event in a way that continues to celebrate the local and international music, arts, food and cultures that the event is known for.

Due to the pandemic, organizers said it is impossible to produce Festival International de Louisiane in its usual format this Spring.



Last year, Virtual Fest entertained viewers from 44 different countries – this year, the plan is to go a step further.



If the 2021 event receives a level of support like in 2020, Festival will come close to hitting that goal, organizers said.



“You proved to us how much this event means to our community by purchasing merchandise, buying Festival punch, and by sticking with us as sponsors and donors. From Amis to Rain Angels, to local businesses and 5K runners, your support brings the world to our city.” FIL Executive Director, Scott Feehan said. “Get involved in a way that works for you so we can continue to celebrate together year after year.”



The theme for Festival 2021 is “commUNITY” and this message is at the forefront of every angle of the planned event, organizers said.

April 1 – 30, 2021: FEASTival International – a month of Festival food

April 23 – 25, 2021: Virtual / Immersive Festival International

April 24, 2021: Live / Virtual 5K

