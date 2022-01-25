Festival Acadiens to return with two 2022 festivals

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Festivals Acadiens er Creoles, known as the world’s largest free Cajun and Creole music festival, is making a return in 2022 with two festivals themed “Le Grande Retour” or “The Great Return.”

When the 2021 festival was postponed, the makeup was planned for March 2022. The full-scale, spring festival will take place in Girard Park from March 18-20, 2022. Festivals Acadiens et Créoles plans to release its music lineup for March on Feb. 3. Another is set to happen in October.

Other festival events will include the official race Tour des Attakapas, Atelier workshops to be held at the Hilliard Art Museum, Bayou Food Festival, Louisiana Craft Fair, and more.







“In 2021, when we felt it best to postpone our event for health and safety reasons, we decided to hold the makeup in March 2022, in part to honor our own roots,” said Barry Ancelet, Festivals founder. “Festivals Acadiens et Créoles was born in March of 1974 as a special concert sponsored by CODOFIL and held in Blackham Coliseum. We are now, of course, a larger, more complex outdoor affair, filling Lafayette’s Girard Park with a wide range of Cajun and Creole music, dance, cuisine, crafts, and visual arts. But the spirit of that first self-celebration is still what guides us every year as we prepare and present our annual event.”

The Official Pin and Poster for March will be revealed at the Hilliard Art Museum on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. Tent rental spaces in Girard Park are available, Festival Friends are appreciated and volunteers are still needed over the three days. Signups for both can be found on the website at festivalsacadiens.com.