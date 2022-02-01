LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — For the first time in over 40 years, Festivals Acadiens et Créoles—the world’s largest Cajun and Creole festival—will be hosting a spring festival. The official music lineup and events list was released today.
With the theme “Le Grand Retour,” three days of festivities will include live performances from local musicians, the Bayou Food Festival, Louisiana Crafts Fair as well as workshops and cooking demonstrations.
“We are excited to finally bring back our self-celebration of all things Cajun and Creole to the community,” said Vice-President of Programming and Development Chef Patrick Mould.
Festivals Acadiens et Créoles’ spring event will kick off on Friday, March 18, with the traditional Cutting of the Boudin at 5 p.m. at Scène Ma Louisiane. Music by Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys and Chris Ardoin and Nu Step Zydeko will begin immediately following and continue through Sunday at Girard Park. Listeners can tune in via 88.7 KRVS (krvs.org) and enjoy the music of Festivals Acadiens et Créoles live, from anywhere in the world. Content will also stream on Facebook Live.
The Official Pin and Poster for March will be revealed at the Hilliard Art Museum on Feb. 11 at 6 p.m. Tent rental spaces in Girard Park are available, Festival Friends are appreciated, and volunteers are still needed over the three days. Signups for all can be found on the website at festivalsacadiens.com.
2022 Festival Acadiens et Créoles Official Music Line Up and Workshops
Scène Ma Louisiane
Friday, March 18
5:30 p.m.-6:45 p.m. Steve Riley & The Mamou Playboys
7:00 p.m.-8:30 p.m. Chris Ardoin & NuStep Zydeko
Saturday, March 19
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Kevin Naquin and the Ossun Playboys
11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Rusty Metoyer and The Zydeco Krush
1:00 p.m.-2:15 p.m. A Tribute to Courtney Granger
2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Feufollet
3:45 p.m.-5:15 p.m. Roddie Romero and the Hub City All-Stars
5:30 p.m-6:30 p.m. Curley Taylor & Zydeco Trouble
6:45 p.m-8:00 p.m. Pine Leaf Boys
Sunday, March 20
10:30-11:30 a.m. The Pot Luck Band
11:45-12:45 p.m. Jambalaya Cajun Band w/ special guest
1:00 p.m.-2:00 p.m. Lafayette Rhythm Devils
2:15 p.m.-3:15 p.m. Cedric Watson & Bijou Créole
3:30 p.m.-4:30 p.m. Donny Broussard & the Louisiana Stars
4:45 p.m.-5:45 p.m. Jeffery Broussard & the Creole Cowboys
6:00 p.m.-7:30 p.m. Wayne Toups & ZydeCajun
Scène Mon Heritage
Saturday, March 19
10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Huval-Fuselier Cajun Band
12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. The Daiquiri Queens Presented by Festival International
de Louisiane
1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Wayne Singleton & Same Ol’ 2 Step
2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Geno Delafose & French Rockin’ Boogie
3:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Jourdan Thibodeaux et les Rôdailleurs
5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Bonsoir, Catin
Sunday, March 20
10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Forest Huval Band
12:00 p.m.-1:00 p.m. Joe Hall and The Louisiana Cane Cutters
1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Jesse Legé
2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Gerald Gruenig and Gentilly Zydeco
3:45 p.m.-4:45 p.m. Cameron Dupuy & The Cajun Troubadours
5:00 p.m.-6:30 p.m. Lil’ Nathan & the Zydeco Big Timers
La Salle de Danse
Saturday, March 19
10:30 a.m.-11:30 a.m. Seth Spell & Cajun Strong
11:45 a.m.-12:45 p.m. Kyle Huval and the Dixie Club Ramblers
1:00 p.m-2:00 p.m. Sheryl Cormier & Cajun Sound
2:15 p.m-3:15 p.m. Terry & the Zydeco Bad Boys
3:30 p.m-4:30 p.m. The Revelers
4:45 p.m.-6:00 p.m. Corey Ledet Zydeco
Sunday, March 20
9:00 a.m.-10:30 a.m. French Mass
10:45 a.m.-11:45 a.m. Savoy Family Band
12:00 p.m.-1 p.m. Chubby Carrier & the Bayou Swamp Band
1:15 p.m.-2:15 p.m. Balfa Toujours
2:30 p.m.-3:30 p.m. Jo-El Sonnier
3:45 p.m.-5:00 p.m. Gregg Martinez w/ special guests T.K. Hulin &
Johnnie Allan
5:15 p.m-6:30 p.m. Horace Trahan and the Ossun Express
Scène Atelier Workshops
Saturday, March 19
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. “Boudini et ses amis”
12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m. Fiddle workshop hosted by David Greely w/ Blake Miller
& Gina Forsyth
2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Riley Family Band
3:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Les Amis du Teche
4:30 p.m.-5:45 p.m. ‘T-Monde
Sunday, March 20
11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Guitar workshop moderated by Josh Caffery
w/ Chris Stafford, Meagan Berard & Daniel Coolik
12:45 p.m.-1:45 p.m. The Broussard Sisters
2:00 p.m.-3:00 p.m. Ballad workshop w/ Megan Constantin, Kelli Jones &
Anna Laura Edmiston
3:15 p.m.-4:15 p.m. Tommy McClain & CC Adcock
4:30 p.m.-5:30 p.m. Blake Miller & the Old-Fashioned Aces