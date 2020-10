LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- The dust clouds kicked up by dancers in Girard Park have found their way to the digital cloud.

This year, Acadiana’s finest musicians are in your pocket and on your screen via FESTv. Hear every note from the hi-def audio and video stream right here on the Festivals website, or enjoy the show with your friends on Facebook Live.

More information can be found by clicking here.