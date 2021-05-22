Feeding program aimed at helping kids during the summer months

(KLFY)- Second Harvest Food Bank along with community partners are working together to make sure no kids go hungry during the summer months.

Natasha Curley with Second Harvest Food Bank says ,”We need to ramp up meal productions to make sure our kids are taken care of.”

As the school year winds down and temperatures heat up, summer is right around the corner.

For most kids that could mean the loss of access to a hot meal.

“It’s designed to keep kids fed who do not have access to school meals they are used to,” Curley explains.

She explains to News Ten the community efforts put in place to help kids during the summer months.

Curley adds, “We work with public libraries who help us. Kids go to the library after school and during the summer. With this partnership we will be able to meet kids where they are.”

She describes the strain the pandemic put on local meal production efforts.

“Pre- pandemic one in four children were at risk for hunger. That need only increased. We have efforts in place but the pandemic dealt a huge blow,” continues Curley.

As the summer feeding program begins, Curley adds the food bank and community partners can not do it alone.

“The need for volunteers has become urgent,” says Curley.