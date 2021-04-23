‘Feeding Acadiana’ ends April 26th

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — ‘Feeding Acadiana’ is a two-week community-wide response to the needs of those who are experiencing hunger and food insecurity throughout Acadiana. The initiative, presented by NuNu’s Fresh Market, is a partnership between Social Entertainment and Catholic Charities of Acadiana to raise essential support for FoodNet Food Bank and it’s partner food pantries throughout Acadiana. The fundraiser ends on Monday, April 26th.

100% of the donations raised via the Feeding Acadiana fundraiser will be used to purchase and distribute shelf-stable food items to care for individuals and families who experience food insecurity in our community.

Donations to the Feeding Acadiana campaign stay local as food will be purchased locally through NuNu’s Fresh Market and distributed to FoodNet Food Bank and partner food pantries throughout the eight parishes of Acadiana.

To donate to the FEEDING ACADIANA fundraiser, text FOODNET to 797979