Father Dustin Dought named Associate Director of USCCB Divine Worship Secretariat

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Bishop J. Douglas Deshotel of the Diocese of Lafayette announced today that Fr. Dustin P. Dought has been named by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) in Washington, DC as Associate Director of the Secretariat of Divine Worship.

Fr. Dought is a priest of the Diocese of Lafayette who currently serves as Pastor of St. Leo the Great Catholic Church in Lafayette, Director of the Diocese of Lafayette Office of Worship and Chaplain of Teurlings Catholic High School.

The Divine Worship Secretariat of the USCCB oversees liturgical celebrations of the bishops at national meetings, the preparation and publication of liturgical books used in Catholic Church parishes across the country, leadership in liturgical formation and sacramental catechesis, and serves as a resource for bishops and diocesan liturgical commissions and Offices of Worship seeking advice.

Fr. Dought holds a B.A. in Philosophy and Theological Studies from St. Joseph Seminary College in St. Benedict, Louisiana, a Bachelor of Sacred Theology from the Catholic University of America and a Licentiate in Sacred Theology and Liturgical Studies, also from Catholic University.

Following his ordination as a priest in 2013, he served in various pastoral assignments in the Diocese of Lafayette, including as Parochial Vicar of St. Anthony of Padua Church in Eunice and the Annunciation of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Duralde before being appointed Pastor of St. Leo the Great Church in 2017.

Fr. Dought said “I am humbled to receive this invitation to serve the bishops of the United States and their respective dioceses. I look forward to supporting them in their mission of liturgical formation and celebration.”

The effective date of Fr. Dought’s new assignment in Washington, DC is February 8, 2021.

He will serve for a period of three years. A new pastor for St. Leo the Great Church will be named in the near future.