LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Lafayette Consolidated Government Parks & Recreation Department had partnered with Basin Arts to present Family Fun Day on Saturday, July 25, from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Girard Park.

July is National Parks & Recreation Month and the event celebrates with a Saturday morning of safe, socially distant, family-friendly activities centered around movement.

