LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Reports suggest scammers are impersonating well-known companies to offer too-good-to-be-true deals.

“We’ve had a lot of reports in the Acadiana area of people getting text messages really from AT&T more specifically in our local area promising different things apologizing for outages or different things from the hurricanes and promising different rewards and prizes and having consumers fill out information that’s leaving them vulnerable,” said Chris Babin with the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana.

Babin says these messages claim companies want to help their customers following the pandemic or other events that may be considered inconvenient. Each message includes a link to claim the reward or deal. However, the link leads to a lookalike website for scammers to steal personal information.

“When you click on a link, you’re never really sure what type of malware or something could be downloaded on your phone, but these reports have been asking for information. One more specifically, payment information for shipping and handling of the reward that they’re going to be sending you. Of course, the item never shows up,” said Babin.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

Once the item is ordered, the card is compromised. If you don’t notice, your card may be used by scammers for an extended period of time.

Here are some tips from the BBB on how to avoid text message scams:

Don’t click on links from strangers. Many companies engage in SMS marketing, but keep in mind consumers must opt in to receive messages.

Call the company directly. Confirm deals with the company before you accept. Send them an email, or call to inquire.

Use good judgment.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.