LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — If you find a parking ticket on your windshield that shouldn’t be there it might be a scam.

According to the Acadiana Better Business Bureau, scammers are using new technology to create fake parking tickets that look surprisingly official. It could be a scam if you receive a parking ticket and are confident that you parked legally.

Here’s how it works: You park in a legal parking zone or pay to park on the street or in a garage. While you are away from your car, scammers use high-tech, hand-held printers to make a fake ticket and leave it on your car’s windshield.

This phony citation usually asks you to pay online or via PayPal. One recent case used a QR code to direct victims to a fake payment website. If you follow the instructions, you’ll end up paying a fine you don’t owe. Also, your personal information will now be in the hands of scammers.

“I paid $15 to park in a garage and received a receipt for it, which I displayed on my dashboard,” one driver reported tro the BBB. “However, I then received a violation notice for $56 for the parking receipt not being visible on the dashboard.”

In other versions of this scam, you receive an email claiming you have a pending parking ticket. Scammers typically include official-looking logos and argue there will be dire consequences if you don’t pay. If you click on links in the email, you can download malware onto your computer.

Here are some tips for how to avoid parking ticket scams: