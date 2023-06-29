LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — The brand Stanley has become very popular for their insulated cups and tumblers, however, buyers should beware of tricky websites using the brand’s popularity to take advantage of online shoppers.

Shady websites pretending to offer discounts on Stanley insulated cups have been found to be scamming shoppers. If you purchase a cup through a shady website, your personal information may be compromised and your money gone.

Chris Babin of the Better Business Bureau of Acadiana said, “What we’ve seen is flash sales, half priced and it’s really hard to find a good deal on the Stanley cups so that’s getting people to click on it. The problem is it’s just a scammer trying to steal your information.”

Chris went on to say, “Some of the instances, they realize right away. They didn’t get a confirmation email. They could never speak to anybody. They never did receive a product, but their card was definitely charged for it and in some cases, they were able to get in touch with somebody but there was no end in sight to try to get their cup. They had to go to their financial institution to dispute the charge because it was a fraudulent ad that they had clicked on.”

Here are some tips to avoid online shopping scams:

Only make purchases through verified, trusted sellers.

Watch out for imitation websites.

Be cautious about social media ads.

Check out a businesses’ social media feed, website and read reviews.

If you have a scam that you would like me to investigate, feel free to email me at smasters@klfy.com.