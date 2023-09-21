LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – Identity theft can happen to anyone, but you can reduce your chances of becoming the next victim. Protect your identity by shredding documents containing sensitive information such as bank account information, social security and/or social insurance numbers, and other personal information. Treat your personal information like the valuable commodity it is.

KLFY- TV, the Better Business Bureau® serving Acadiana and Home Bank are hosting a community SHRED DAY on October 7th from 8:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. at the front entrance of the Acadiana Mall – 5725 Johnston Street, Lafayette.

There is no charge for this event; it is completely free and open to the public. Acadiana residents can drive-thru and drop off up to 2 boxes of documents to be commercially shredded on-site. Volunteers will be there to assist. The paper must be dry and free of mold and mildew. Spiral-bound documents will not be accepted.

This event is brought to you by BBB® serving Acadiana, KLFY-TV 10, and Home Bank.