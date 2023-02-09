LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– The Better Business Bureau says scammers are using new technology to run scams that look surprisingly official. Reports of fake parking tickets on vehicles have been rushing in. Chris Babin with the BBB says all it takes is a high-tech, handheld printer to take advantage of legally parked drivers.

These phony citations, as expected, include information to pay the fine and phony contact information for more questions. However, the contact information is not for the city or any local municipalities. It is to the scammers.

“There’s a fine of maybe $50 or $150 associated with it. You can call this number today and take care of it or you can go online. Some of them have QR codes that you can scan to bring you to a website but all of those ways end in you needing to pay money,” said Babin.

Scammers even create lookalike websites. No matter how official the websites look, everything leads back to the scam.

Here are some tips to avoid parking ticket scams:

Know before you park. Before visiting a new place, research available parking and local parking requirements. Tourists with out-of-state plates are often the prefered target for parking scams.

Examine the citation carefully. Scammers can imitate logos and city office names, but an imitation website is usually where the scam comes to light. Do an internet search for the city’s official parking ticket websites and compare what you find to what’s on the ticket.

Double-check the name checks should me made out to. If the ticket allows for payment by check, take a closer look at the address the check should be sent and how it should be addressed.

Pay traffic citations by credit card when possible. It will be easier to contest fraudulent charges if you discover you’ve been scammed down the road.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.