LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– When job openings are high and unemployment is low, finding the right person for the job can become a big challenge. A recent scam is now making things even harder on businesses, especially when hiring remote workers. Experts are warning businesses to watch out for job candidates who aren’t who they say they are.

“Some of the things we’ve seen through the system are that candidates are actually hiring or paying somebody to do an initial interview so that they seem like a great candidate but in the end, the employer is getting stuck with somebody that is not actually able to fill the role,” says Chris Babin of the BBB of Acadiana.

Employers don’t realize until it’s too late, the candidate isn’t able to do the job and they were misled.

The BBB encourages employers to follow typical hiring processes such as treating interviews like a face-to-face interview even if they have to be virtual. For example, ask people to have a web cam available so that there’s a layer of honesty and accountability.

Here’s how you can spot a dishonest job candidate:

Prepare your questions ahead of time. Prepare your questions before the interview, keeping the things you need to know about the candidate in mind.

Watch out for rehearsed responses. Look up your interview questions on interview preparation websites to find out what sample answers people might be rehearsing.

Carefully assess the candidate’s skills. If a person has a skill on their resume you’d like to confirm, ask for specific examples.

Look out for other red flags. Other signs that a job candidate may not have been very truthful on their application include vague answers, answers unrelated to your questions, or a defensive attitude.

If you have a scam you’d like me to investigate, feel free to send me an email at smasters@klfy.com.